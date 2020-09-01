The Greater Duluth Business Association on Tuesday said it is disappointed that a Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday gave a reprieve to Pastoret Terrace and Paul Robeson Ballroom, otherwise known as the Kozy Bar, reversing a judge's ruling that had cleared the way for demolition to begin on the structure at First Street and Second Avenue East.
"This structure has been an eyesore and problem for Duluth for over a decade. It is a prime example of why Duluth is not known as a business friendly community. We understand the building is on the National Historic Registry. We wish the building was kept in a condition where it could be repurposed," the group said in a news release.
The Duluth Economic Development Authority has tried to market the building without luck.
The appeals court instructed Judge Eric Hylden to restore a
temporary injunction against demolition and impose a requirement that DEDA "perform all maintenance and repairs necessary to prevent the property's further deterioration," said the Greater Duluth Business Association.
The City of Duluth is facing a $30 million shortfall in the current budget. Now tax dollars will also be spent on this building, the group said.
"We feel we need to change our way of thinking if we are going to get this community moving in a more positive direction," the Greater Duluth Business Association added.