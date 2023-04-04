Bruce Thompson dies at 62

It has come to our attention that retired Superior banker Bruce Thompson, 62, has passed away.
Born in Superior on Oct. 28, 1960, he had a passion for helping people and shared that gift was through his professional career in banking; he retired from the National Bank of Commerce in 2019 after almost 40 years. Thompson was very active in the Downtown Superior community and enhancing the city's business sector.
Thompson's interests included fishing, golfing, basketball, motor sports and classic cars. He was also involved in many civic organizations.
Survivors include his wife, Robin; sons, Eric (Renee) Thompson of Germantown, WI, and Alex (Chelsea) Thompson of South Range, WI; grandchildren, Bennett and Sawyer; brothers, Mark Thompson of Superior and Dr. Kim (Sandy) Thompson of Lake Nebagamon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation was held at Downs Funeral Home in Superior.