Brother makes 1,700 mile tractor trip to Hibbing

Mike Adkinson of Bellingham, Wash., leans against his John Deere tractor in front of Hibbing High School while being interviewed by media after driving his compact tractor more than 1,700 miles to raise money to help fight Parkinson's disease.
Adkinson made the drive to support his brother Dan, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's. Adkinson started the trip May 15. Adkinson's brother-in-law is Michael Raich, Minnesota North College president.
With completion of the drive, Raich is now buying the tractor from Adkinson.