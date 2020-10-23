Bremer Financial Corp., parent company of Bremer Bank, reported net income for the first nine months of 2020 was $120.5 million. That compared with net income of $113.9 million for the first nine months of 2019. The company said its results compared reflect strong operational performance offset by higher credit loss reserves resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Year-to-date, Bremer’s return on average equity was 12.03 percent and return on average assets was 1.11 percent.
“These results reflect Bremer’s continued focus on our customers and our competitiveness in the marketplace. We are proud that through the current environment, Bremer continues to drive strong core business performance, maintain a strong regulatory capital position, and serve and meet the expectations of all our stakeholders. We have all seen the effects of economic uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak as it has touched our communities, and it is likely that these effects will continue to be felt into the foreseeable future,” said President and CEO Jeanne Crain. “Bremer remains as committed as ever to serving our customers and communities – that is what will always drive our long-term financial performance.”
The company distributed $17.4 million in dividends to shareholders during the third quarter. Total dividends paid during the first nine months of 2020 were $64.8 million.
Each year, 92 percent of Bremer’s dividends are provided to the Otto Bremer Trust, while 8 percent are provided to Bremer employees. Since 1989, Bremer has distributed over $900 million in dividends to all shareholders, including over $825 million paid to the Otto Bremer Trust.