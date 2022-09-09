Bremer Bank has been awarded the 2022 SBA Minnesota Lender award for banks with assets of more than $1 billion from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Minnesota District Office.
The award, which is based on SBA 7(a) loan volume between July 1, 2021, and June 30 of this year, will be presented at the 2022 SBA Minnesota Lenders Conference on Sept. 15. The 7(a) program is the SBA’s primary way of providing financial assistance to for-profit businesses.
Bremer is an SBA Preferred Lender. The bank offers a variety of SBA loan options to for-profit business owners to meet expansion, acquisition, refinance and working capital needs.
“Small businesses are a critical part of our communities’ foundation, and we are honored to be a trusted partner in their business,” said Brandi Nelson, Bremer’s director of SBA lending. “This award highlights that commitment and we’re very appreciative to be a part of this extraordinary lending program.”
The SBA’s Minnesota District is honoring 11 lenders in total throughout the state for their commitment to helping small businesses succeed.
“This year we are supporting and recognizing the incredible work of lenders who are utilizing SBA-backed loans to help Minnesota’s small businesses access the capital they need to drive our economy,” said SBA Minnesota District Director Brian McDonald. “Minnesota’s lending community, totaling nearly 300 banks, credit unions and loan funds, have continued to step up in remarkable fashion serving thousands of Minnesota small businesses with SBA-backed loans that are creating vibrant communities and jobs.”
Adding to its SBA recognitions, Bremer was named the 2019-2020 SBA 504 Financial Institution of the Year by the Amplio Economic Development Corporation (formerly SPEDCO).
Bremer Financial Corporation is a privately held, $16 billion regional financial services company jointly owned by the Otto Bremer Trustand Bremer employees.