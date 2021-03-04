Boomtown utilizes Taconite Area Community Relief loan to persevere through COVID-19

Boomtown Woodfire restaurant was one of 17 businesses in Eveleth that utilized the city’s forgivable loan program for companies negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Eveleth received a $200,000 Taconite Area Community Relief grant from Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation and combined it with $50,000 of its own money to create a lending pool of $250,000. The 17 businesses received 100% forgivable loans up to $12,000 on the condition that they remain open for two years from the date of disbursement.
Boomtown Woodfire owner Jessica Lietz closed her restaurant in mid-March last year due to statewide COVID-19 restrictions. She used the next two months to perform deep cleaning and routine maintenance of the Eveleth location and her two other Iron Range restaurants: Whistling Bird in Gilbert and Boomtown Brewery in Hibbing.
Boomtown Woodfire reopened mid-May with drive through barbecue service. Lietz acquired a commercial meat smoker trailer and smoked chicken, brisket and ribs. The barbecue quickly became popular, and cars lined up each Thursday for Boomtown’s new barbecue-to-go.
“My husband and business partner Erik had the idea for the smoker trailer,” said Jessica. “Two months into the pandemic, people were not quite comfortable dining out, and there was apprehension about public gatherings. The trailer concept was a great way to reopen and begin generating revenue. The barbecue became far more popular than we anticipated. People wanted to support local small businesses.”
As the weeks progressed, Lietz reopened their three locations but faced obstacles with national and global supply chains, available staffing, and reduced capacity and social distancing requirements for indoor dining. In mid-November Minnesota reported a spike in COVID-19 cases and a shortage of hospital beds. Restaurants and bars closed a second time for indoor service, Nov. 18 through Jan. 11. Boomtown Woodfire and the other two locations reopened in mid-January with indoor dining.
“This has been an extremely difficult 12 months,” said Lietz. “Our business is doing better now than a year ago, but we have not yet reached full financial recovery. The forgivable loan is filling some of the revenue gaps to cover operating expenses. The supply chains are still problematic which impacts our menus and offerings. Our staff has been very adaptable with the week-to-week fluctuations in availability of produce, meats and staple items.”
In spite of the struggles through COVID-19, Jessica and Erik are opening a fourth restaurant, Boomtown Duluth. It was originally scheduled to open in spring 2020, however statewide restrictions postponed the opening. Although an official date has not been confirmed, the couple is striving to open it by the Minnesota Fishing Opener which is an annual state tradition since 1948 that promotes the state’s recreational and fishing opportunities.
“The Duluth location has a great management team in place,” said Jessica. “The restaurant is situated on 27 acres at The Old Sunset. Erik and I have always enjoyed taking on challenges. The pandemic has certainly been one, and we are very optimistic about the future both personally and professionally.”
Lietz is a graduate of Virginia High School and University of Minnesota Duluth. With an original career goal to be a dentist, Lietz holds bachelor’s degrees in biology and chemistry. She and her husband Erik now own Lietz Properties LLC which owns the four restaurants that combined employ approximately 150 full- and part-time workers.
“Eveleth businesses have suffered significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jackie Monahan-Junek, Eveleth city administrator. “With the grant money from Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation, we structured a forgivable loan program to ensure that businesses could receive the help they needed.”
Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation structured the Taconite Area Community Relief program so that Eveleth had funding and flexibility to provide aid to local businesses as the city saw fit. The economic development agency is committed to helping local communities and their businesses persevere through the COVID-19 challenge. Learn more about Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation COVID Relief programs.