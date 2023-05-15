On May 20th, Bent Paddle Brewing Co. will celebrate 10 years of business! During their decade of operations, the craft brewery has grown from the original four co-founders to a team of 47 employees, crafted over 250 unique beers, supported over 600 non-profits, and won over 65 beer and business awards along the way, company executives said in a news release.
“It’s been a wild ride over the last 10 years,” said Bent Paddle co-founder Karen Tonnis. “Now we are so
excited to be celebrating it all with all the Paddlers who have supported us along this journey with Festiversary on May 20th!”
Festiversary 2023 will take place from 2pm to 8pm. Bent Paddle’s annual outdoor anniversary party takes over 2 square blocks surrounding the brewery and taproom in the Lincoln Park Craft District neighborhood of Duluth. There will be two stages of live music with a fantastic 100% Duluth lineup featuring headliner Charlie Parr, specialty beer crafted just for the event, numerous food options from local food trucks and family friendly activities.
"Bent Paddle's 10th anniversary Festiversary is a celebration of our community, our loyal customers, who we call Paddlers, and our love of sharing craft beer. We are excited to showcase our lineup of specialty and pilot beers, and to offer a range of fun activities for all ages. It’s our way to kick off summer and say thank you for an amazing 10 years to our community," said fellow Co-Founder Laura Mullen.
The enterment lineup includes:
• 2:15-3:00p – Woodblind (w/ special guests) | Cedar Bound Stage
• 3:00-4:00p – The Gemstones honoring AfroGeode | Main Stage
• 4:00-4:45p – Feeding Leroy | Cedar Bound Stage
• 4:45-5:00p – Community Toast to 10 Years!!! | Main Stage
• 5:00-6:00p – HEADLINER Charlie Parr | Main Stage
• 6:00-7:15p – New Salty Dog | Cedar Bound Stage
• 7:15-8:00p – Big Wave Dave & The Ripples | Main Stage
Looking back at the last 10 years Laura Mullen says “It’s been a lot of work, but we are so happy we started a business in my hometown of Duluth, and even more so in the wonderful community of Lincoln Park. There are moments everyday when we see people out in the town buying a 6-pack, ordering a pint of Bent Paddle in a restaurant, or wearing some of our branded apparel and it lets us know that we are doing something right.”
Full details including prices can be found on the Festiversary section of Bent Paddle’s website: