Nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center announced they have reached a tentative agreement with Sanford Health on a new three-year contract. Nurses have called off the informational picket they had planned for Monday and will not file unfair labor practice charges against Sanford Health pending contract ratification by nurses.
The tentative agreement won by nurses successfully fought off concessions which had been sought by Sanford Health, MNA said in a news release, and includes fair pay increases, better accrual of paid time off, and stronger language to protect the union and nurses’ contract in case of a change in ownership; this latter clause is especially important as Sanford Health continues to pursue merger with M Health Fairview. Together, the language won by nurses in the new tentative agreement will help to help retain nurses and protect patient care at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.
A ratification vote on the tentative agreement will be scheduled in the coming days. Nurse negotiation team members are recommending members vote yes to approve the new three-year contract.