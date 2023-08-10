Bell Bank previews new HQ in Fargo

Bell Bank on Aug. 10 hosted a preview of their new headquarters building, Bell Tower, located in Fargo, ND.
The new headquarters is scheduled to be completed in May 2024 and will serve as a hub for over 500 Bell Bank employees. Bell Tower also will provide community gathering and event space for the downtown Fargo neighborhood.
“We are thrilled to be under construction on our new headquarters building, Bell Tower,” said Laine Brantner, chief operating officer. “This building will not only serve as a hub for Bell Bank employees, but for the entire Fargo community.”
The tour included a preview of the main entrance, office spaces, employee amenities, the community Town Hall space and the exterior of the building.