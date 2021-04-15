The Winfield Inn was purchased by local entrepreneurs Catherine Joy, CPA with Accede CPAs, Mursel Demirkol, owner of Manypenny Bistro, Joseph Montano, owner of Legendary Solutions, and Curtis DeCora, owner of Superior Marketing.
The sale closed on March 31, 2021.
The property will now be known as the Lake Superior Lodge, with 24 hotel rooms and 6 condo units. Lake Superior Lodge will be managed by Chamber member Bayfield Wisconsin Rentals, a property management company that manages 28 condo units in Bayfield, Wisconsin.
