Bayfield's Silverwaves Jewelry receives $10K state grant

Lissa Flemming, founder and metalsmith of Silverwaves Jewelry in Bayfield, received a $10,000 Main Street Bounceback Grant.
The state program provides $10,000 to new or existing businesses and non-profit organizations moving into vacant properties in Wisconsin’s downtowns and commercial corridors.
“I’m in the middle of big changes across the board … so when I found out I got the grant I was so happy!” Flemming said.
She opened her gallery in the heart of downtown Bayfield in 2016, but has since outgrown her current location at 204 Rittenhouse Avenue.
She will move down the street to 126 Rittenhouse, formerly Goldie’s.
“The new gallery and studio will allow me to have all of my equipment in one place. Right now most of my equipment is in my basement. I’ll also be able to have more room for customers in the gallery.”
The last day at her current location will be Oct. 30. After that, she starts the move and renovations with help from local contractors. She hopes to reopen in late Nov. or early Dec., with plans for a grand opening in May 2022.