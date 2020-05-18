The Bayfield Chamber & Visitor Bureau is prioritizing safety while planning its re-entry into the travel market. It has developed a READY & OPEN toolkit for area businesses. This toolkit leads companies through a proper reopening phase, encouraging employees to have a solid plan in place prior to opening.
“We are encouraging local businesses, not only in Bayfield, but the entire Chequamegon Bay region, to display a poster that clearly explains the safety measures they have agreed to follow in their business as we welcome people back,” David Eades, executive director, said in a news release.
READY & OPEN was developed to unite the Northwestern Wisconsin business community, with the goal of planning a cohesive, successful, and safe recovery despite confusion at the state level. The toolkit includes printable posters, social media elements, PPE sources, and verbiage for marketing their safety and cleaning procedures. READY & OPEN is a fluid, ever-changing system. Elements will continue to be added as needed, modifying according to the latest WEDC guidelines.
The READY & OPEN campaign is endorsed by the Bayfield County Health Department, and is shared with Bayfield County Tourism and Washburn Area Chamber of Commerce, Iron River Area Chamber of Commerce, Madeline Island Chamber of Commerce and Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Bayfield area is still facing closures, event cancellations, and travel restrictions. Many in the business community are waiting until at least May 26th to open, despite the overturning of the State’s ‘Safer At Home’ order – taking the time to form a solid, safe plan. The READY & OPEN toolkit is available to aid in the planning process.
Wisconsin tourism saw its biggest year in at least a decade in 2019.