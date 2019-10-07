Attendance reached 35,000 to 40,000 for Bayfield's three-day 2019 Apple Festival, sponsors said Monday.
"This event proves what a wonderful community Bayfield really is. Everywhere you turn, you see positivity and smiles," says Jeremy Oswald, events manager for Bayfield Chamber and Visitor Bureau.
The apple peeling contest was won by Alyssa Holbeck from Minneapolis with a 211-inch peel. Maria Madl of Eagle River took the youth category with a 15-inch peel. The record of 387 inches from 2009 still stands
Saturday night was the procession of the Apple Queen, where Bayfield High School senior Jamee Hansen was escorted by The Pipes and Drums of Thunder Bay - the full band performing down Rittenhouse Avenue and into the Bayfield Pavillion. Dressed in a black donning a red sash, Hansen was then crowned 2019 Apple Queen by Bayfield mayor Gordon Ringberg. Hansen represents Erickson Orchard & Country Store.
Fifty floats and bands marching their way down historic Rittenhouse Avenue to Lake Superior in the Grand Parade. It was led by Grand Marshal Tom Polaski, and concluded with more than 400 participants from eight area schools playing On Wisconsin in the mass band.
Established in 1961 by orchard owners, Apple Festival is a celebration of the autumn harvest and Bayfield’s agricultural heritage. Visitors come to the area during the festival to tour the orchards, wineries, cideries and peruse fine arts and crafts while sampling local foods at more than 60 food booths. Live music by the Blue Canvas Orchestra of Big Top Chautauqua and a carnival round out the weekend offerings.
Bayfield Apple Festival is one of several annual events organized by the Bayfield Chamber & Visitor Bureau. Other events include the Apostle Islands Sled Dog Race in February, a month-long celebration of spring called Bayfield in Bloom and Festival of Arts in July.