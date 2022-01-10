Auto sales industry sees significant change amid pandemic

Since the onset of the COVID pandemic, an unpredictable transformation has taken hold of the automotive industry.
“I’ve never seen anything like it, and hopefully never will again,” said Eric Bocik, general sales manager at Ashland Honda Toyota. His new and pre-owned car dealership is part of the Marthaler Auto Group, which spreads across Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
In the initial month after the pandemic began, the dealership was designated to stay open as an essential business. Since then, things have been different – to say the least.
“We could see (the impact) trickling into the business very quickly as far as inventory issues and the prices rising on everything,” Bocik said.
Right now, new cars are taking longer to arrive on lots. Pre-owned cars are in high demand and are sold quickly. Even obtaining parts can be challenging, so drivers must be prepared to potentially drive a damaged car for months. “The wait time on body shop parts is horrendous. Don’t hit a deer right now,” he joked.
Customers on the hunt for a new car have likely noticed that prices are, at times, going above the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP), something uncommon for the car industry. This is happening primarily in bigger markets, and Ashland Honda Toyota recommends customers ask their local dealerships if cars exceed MSRP.
“The largest difference in today’s market for automotive sales has been the fluctuation of vehicle values,” said Amanda O’Brien, general sales manager at Iron Trail Motors, a Chevrolet and Toyota dealer in Virginia, which also sells pre-owned cars.
Within in the first 45 days following the pandemic’s onset, O’Brien and her team noticed they had to shift gears.
“The values fluctuate substantially at the auction, where we are trying to purchase vehicles for sale and pick up lease returns for sale,” she said. Iron Trail has been encouraging customers to place orders as far in advance as possible.
“When you’re three to six months out, come to our dealership or go to our website and pre-order so you can get exactly what you’d like, because new inventory is few and far between with the chip shortage and shipping shortages,” said O’Brien. Iron Trail has been taking deposits as low as $100 to help customers secure a new car.
There are many logical reasons why the new car industry is suffering – or it could be the sum of all issues faced by the United States amid the global pandemic.
It could be that, with a six-foot separation between workers at plants, production is less efficient, which suggests that plants are producing less. It could also be that trucking companies are experiencing driver shortages. It could even be the severed supply chain, as low-staffed ports are struggling to deliver new cars, and as factories are shutting down amid rising COVID cases in their respective countries. Or maybe it’s because polyurethane foam, which is used in seats, bumpers and other areas of the car, is hard to get right now. It’s not likely, Bocik said, that this is all about computer chips, as many have speculated – though he does suggest that’s one potential cause out of many.
According to AlixPartners, a globally known consulting firm, it has been reported worldwide that a shortage in semiconductor chips is expected to “cost the global automotive industry $210 billion in revenue in 2021.” This is nearly double the projection in May 2021 that estimated about $110 billion worth of impact.
And the Wall Street Journal reports that “global supply-chain bottlenecks are feeding on one another, with shortages of components and surging prices of raw materials squeezing manufacturers around the world.” This reporting goes on to state that while Western countries’ economies are rebounding and lockdowns have mostly ended, many Asian countries are still “in the throes of lockdowns and other coronavirus-related restrictions, constricting their ability to meet demand.”
With all the upheaval, Bocik said customers need to be prepared to compromise – whether new or used. “Dealer trading has become very difficult with the lack of inventory. And most of the units are sold before they get here. That’s the difference. Seventy-five percent of the cars being built and sent to the dealership are already spoken for,” he said.
Many car rental companies, which typically offload vehicles each year, are buying new and used cars, more than usual, to meet the demand of those road-tripping during the pandemic. And as new cars become harder to purchase, companies purchasing fleet and rental vehicles are dipping into the pool of pre-owned cars to meet the needs of their customers, and this too creates shortages and leads to rising used car costs.
It’s important to note that lending institutions and insurance companies often determine a car’s value by checking J.D. Power Automotive software, which gives dealerships insights to car values across the country. Values used to be updated monthly. Since the pandemic, it has been weekly.
“For the first time I can recall in 25 years in this business, I was raising the prices of cars as they have sat on the lot. It was bizarre, to say the least,” said Bocik.
This led to challenge for both the companies and the customers.
“This past summer, my wife and I were trying to buy a clean, low-mileage, used car for her business,” said George Peterson, a Duluth resident who spent a couple months shopping for the perfect vehicle. After hours of research and witnessing the high costs of pre-owned cars, the pair decided to buy new instead, something they wouldn’t normally have done. And even then, it was challenging to find the new car they wanted. “Local dealerships were willing to get us on a wait list if we paid a deposit, but it meant we were not able to get the color and trim level we wanted. We ended up driving to a dealership about five hours away just to get the right car, right off the delivery truck.”
Both Iron Trail Motors and Ashland Honda Toyota suggested that if customers have a used car in mind that they really want, they should contact their local dealerships and let them know they’re looking. That way, they can give the customer a heads up if they receive that make and model during a trade-in, or if they see that car, or a similar car, at auction.
“Our advice to our customers is that, if they are looking at a pre-owned vehicle and they see something they like, don’t wait. Someone could have seen that car yesterday and may try to come in and purchase it out from under you,” said O’Brien.
For those in the market for a vehicle, dealers recommend new versus late model used, as it may be the best value, considering the high cost of pre-owned cars. It’s also possible for customers to place a deposit on an incoming, unspoken inventory. Bocik recommends patience, as it’s unlikely customers will find exactly what they want in the current market unless things change.
And when it comes to supporting customers through these uncharted waters, both O’Brien and Bocik agree that honesty and transparency is crucial.
“You aren’t really selling much of anything as much as you’re educating, consulting, suggesting,” said Bocik. “We try to spend a lot of time building relationships here, and I think a lot of stores now are built that way, especially in rural America. It’s the best and only way to do business, if you ask me.”