Aspen Institute names Northwood Tech in top community colleges eligible for $1M prize

The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program recently named Northwood Technical College as one of 150 top community colleges eligible to apply for the prestigious 2023 Aspen Award. Northwood Tech will be eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation’s esteemed award in recognition of high attainment, performance and outcome standards among America's community colleges.
Northwood Tech was previously listed in the top 150 U.S. Community Colleges eligible for the 2021 Aspen Award. In an official statement, Northwood Tech President John Will said, “National recognitions are a positive reflection of the dedication and commitment of our employees to our students. We’re proud to provide Northwest Wisconsin residents with high quality programming and that result is exceptional employment outcomes.”
The evaluation process to award the Aspen Prize is carried out by the College Excellence Program through a rigorous two-year-long assessment of quantitative data, feedback from stakeholders at each campus, and evaluation of the comprehensive applications submitted by colleges. Aspen and higher education experts analyze evidence for each college based on student outcomes in each area of education and learning, graduation rates, graduate employability and earnings and equity.
To be selected as part of the 150 colleges eligible to compete for the 2023 Aspen Award, data from each college is collected and analyzed from approximately 1,000 public two-year colleges. These collegiate populations consist of as few as 500 students and as many as 75,000 students located in urban, rural and suburban areas across the nation. The 150 colleges are then whittled down to 10 finalists from which the top college is selected as the winner.
