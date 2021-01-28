Ashland business named "Wisconsin's Main Street Makeover" finalist

Moores on Main is Ashland has been named a finalist in the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s (WEDC’s) annual Main Street Makeover contest. Five businesses total will vie for the $10,000 prize in upgrades for their storefronts.
Based on the popular reality show concept, established businesses located in one of the state’s 35 Wisconsin Main Street communities had the opportunity to nominate themselves for a “makeover” to take place this spring. The winning business will receive personalized technical assistance and up to $10,000 to implement recommended changes, which could include interior and exterior design improvements or personalized assistance to boost the business’s image and operations.
Finalists were selected based on their business track record, the vision for their business, and the potential for the makeover to have a positive impact on the Main Street district.
Moores on Main has been an anchor in downtown Ashland since 1946, when it started as an Army Navy Store. Now a second-generation retail shop operated by Wendy and Steve Moore, the store caters to a diverse customer base that travels from multiple states to shop for everything from work wear to back to school or everyday fashion. With today’s competitive shopping climate, the business hopes to upgrade their space to offer an inviting shopping experience that entices customers to return regularly.
The winner will be announced in mid-February. The winning business will spend several months working with Main Street staff and consultants from RetailWorks, Inc. a Milwaukee-based interior design firm, on a renovation plan, followed by a two-day transformation in late spring.
The new downtown storefront will be formally unveiled during a public celebration. All eligible businesses that submitted applications for the competition will receive technical assistance from the Main Street team to help achieve their goals and improve their business.