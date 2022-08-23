Area hospitals find ‘win-win’ financial remedies for patients, bottom line

These days, healthcare providers face a tricky financial challenge: How to help patients with the high cost of services while ensuring the business remains economically viable.
This challenge is getting harder, say area hospital billing experts, as insurance plans shift to larger deductibles and co-pays, with more fine print and less education to the patient about what is and isn’t covered.
“There are more and more of these high deductible plans. We and the patient shoulder a lot more of the debt than what we used to,” said Melanie Wilson, senior vice president of revenue services at Essentia Health. Healthcare runs a small margin, she said, especially compared with other industries. “We run very low, single digit margins.”
And even though more than 90% of the U.S. population has some form of health insurance, medical debt remains a persistent problem, according to an analysis by the Peterson Center on Healthcare and Kaiser Family Foundation, two nonprofits focused on national healthcare issues. High deductibles and other forms of cost sharing may contribute to individuals receiving medical bills that they are unable to pay, despite being insured. A Census Bureau analysis on medical debt at the household level found 17% of households owed money in 2019. Twenty-three million people (nearly 1 in 10 adults) owe significant medical debt. It occurs across demographic groups, though people with disabilities, those in worse health, and poor or near-poor adults are more likely to owe significant amounts. Black Americans and people living in the South or in Medicaid non-expansion states were more likely to have significant medical debt.
To help patients in that situation, St. Luke’s recently rolled out a new option to help them repay their debt over time without incurring interest. In October, they started offering Clear Balance Healthcare, a nationwide, third-party patient financing program. The program is a zero-interest revolving credit account with flexible payment terms, offered by Umpqua Bank. It requires no credit check, and there is no fee for the patient.
When their accounts are approved for the loan and the first payment is made, Clear Balance then pays the total balance to the hospital. St. Luke’s pays any loan fees to Clear Balance on behalf of the patient. At that point, the patient’s balance with St. Luke’s is paid up in full, unless the patient defaults on the loan, in which case the debt is returned to St. Luke’s.
“It’s really a win-win,” said Theresa Noponen, St. Luke’s director of ambulatory business services. “The patient, they have the free financing, no interest to them. We get our money immediately and don’t have to wait. The model before, the patient would pay the bank, and the interest, and we would get the payments on a monthly basis. It could be years before we’re fully paid off.”
Patients have up to five years to repay the debt to Clear Balance.
Patients who want to avoid a third party can still repay the hospital directly, though the hospital has tightened its timeline for direct payments. It once offered up to 18 months to pay back a medical debt to the hospital without interest, after which point the hospital would refer the debt to a bank, where the patient would have to pay interest on the loan. Now, St. Luke’s will keep the debt in-house for six months before referring the debt to an outside bank.
Essentia Health also offers Clear Balance as one of its interest-free options to repay medical debt. It has offered the service for more than five years with good results, Wilson said.
Essentia recently rolled out a secondary interest-free program, “Care Credit,” which patients can sign up for in advance of treatment. (Clear Balance is only for services rendered.) It works like a credit card and is accepted at participating healthcare organizations, including some veterinarian and dental offices. As with Clear Balance, Essentia pays the interest and fees incurred on the credit card so the patient repays only the debt.
Patients may also repay Essentia directly in less than six months.
Essentia offers two options for patients who cannot repay their entire debt. Its charity care policy for patients is based on the current federal scoring system but extends beyond those limits. It also offers catastrophic discounts for people who have health insurance but were unaware of the lacking coverage or large out of pocket deductible.
“Any medical debt greater than 20% of household income is substantial,” said Wilson. “We never want patients to go into bankruptcy, so we give them options.”
Essentia pays a third party to help eligible patients enroll in Medicaid, particularly because it offers additional benefits to the patients, such as discounts on over-the-counter medications.
“A lot of our patients who are uninsured may avoid or delay care if they’re behind, but if they’re in Medicaid they can get in real time,” said Wilson.
The hospital has found that, despite the complexity of managing these programs and the fees and interest the hospital pays on behalf of the patient, these programs do benefit its bottom line. The number of patients who default on their debt is much lower by utilizing a third party, said Wilson.
No matter the course a patient decides to take, both billing experts agree that contacting the hospital and communicating repayment plans is key.