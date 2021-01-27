The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development issued a reminder that applications for Movie Theater and Convention Center Relief Grants are due this Friday, January 29th.
Minnesota Convention Center Relief Grant Program – This temporary program was established to provide economic relief for convention centers adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This program will make grants of up to $500,000 to eligible convention centers located in Minnesota. DEED will administer this program. All convention centers interested in receiving a relief grant must submit a completed application by this Friday, Jan. 29. Applications are available here.
Minnesota Movie Theater Relief Grant Program – This temporary program was established to provide economic relief for movie theaters adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This program will make grants of up to $150,000 to eligible movie theaters located in Minnesota. DEED will administer this program. All movie theaters interested in receiving a relief grant must submit a completed application by this Friday,Jan. 29. Applications are available here.