The 59th Annual Bayfield Apple Festival will not take place in 2020.
“After nearly 60 years, Apple Festival has become a strong part of the ‘Bayfield experience.’ Having a year without Bayfield Apple Festival is going to be devastating to many local businesses and to our orchards but the decision was made for the safety of our community,” said David Eades, executive director of the Bayfield Chamber & Visitor Bureau. “Bayfield is resilient, and I have no doubt that we will all work together to make 2021 the best Apple Festival ever.”
The festival brings up to 50,000 people in just three days. Bayfield’s population is 487. Bayfield County does not have an ICU, and houses only three ventilators. Sponsors said they can't afford to gamble the health of residents, employees, and visitors.
Established in 1961 by an orchard owner, Apple Festival is a celebration of the autumn harvest and Bayfield’s agricultural heritage. More than 50,000 visitors come to the area during the festival to tour the orchards, wineries, cideries and peruse fine arts and crafts from over 100 vendors while sampling local foods at more than 60 food booths.
All vendors will be refunded in full in 2020 and invited to participate next year.