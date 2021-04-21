Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP), a Minneapolis-based and family-owned general contractor, recently broke ground on the second phase of the Wrenshall School District renovations. Phase II is the largest project currently on the district agenda and is expected to be complete by Aug. 31. The renovations are part of the district's long-term facilities maintenance plan, including changes to the pool, gym, industrial and cafeteria areas.
“It’s very exciting to be part of a pivotal project that will improve the learning environment of the students in the district and enhance their educational experience,” said Brandon Kellerman, senior project manager, AP. “Through preconstruction planning with the Owner and Architectural Resources Inc., we were able to repurpose previously unusable spaces to make them more functional and better suited for the current and future needs of the district.”
AP has been working with Wrenshall School District for more than one year, beginning with pre-referendum services and then as owner’s representatives in the first phase of the renovation. AP began its work in areas where students are not currently learning—reconstructing a previously unusable pool area into a multipurpose room with more functionality.
“AP is a great partner for this project,” said Wrenshall Superintendent Kimberly Belcastro. “We’re really fortunate to be working with an organization that has great experience and expertise in education building and really cares about the project, the process and results.”
AP won the bid for the renovations with a base budget of approximately $3.5 million.