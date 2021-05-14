Steel shipments from domestic steel mills surged in March.
America's steel mills shipped 7,950,431 net tons of steel, an 18 percent increase compared to February's 6,735,067 tons, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
The March 2021 total was a 1.9 increase compared to March 2020 shipments.
Year-to-date steel shipments were 22,106,314 net tons through March, an 8.3 percent decline compared to March 2020 shipments of 24,109,603.
Sales of hot rolled sheet were up 18 percent in March, cold rolled steel up 17 percent, and hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip up 16 percent.
Northeastern Minnesota six taconite plants produce iron ore pellets, the iron-containing feed used to make steel.