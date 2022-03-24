American Family Insurance opens new Washburn location

On Thurs., March 17 the Washburn Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new owner and location of American Family Insurance in Washburn. James Shafstall, owner of the James Shafstall Agency, took over the American Family Insurance business from Bruce Terry in 2021. They recently relocated the office to 409 W. Bayfield St. across from the post office. 