ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) reported 2021 earnings of $3.23 per share on net income of $169.2 million and operating revenue of $1.4 billion. Reported results from 2020 were $3.35 per share on net income of $174.2 million and operating revenue of $1.2 billion.
Earnings in 2021 reflect an approximately 16 cent gain recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021 for the sale of a portion of the Nemadji Trail Energy Center by South Shore Energy, ALLETE’s non-rate regulated, Wisconsin subsidiary. This positive impact was partially offset by a 10 cent per share, negative impact related to ALLETE Clean Energy’s Diamond Spring wind energy facility due to a February extreme winter storm.
“I am pleased with the company’s 2021 financial results and strategic clean energy positioning as we launch 2022 from a position of strength,” said ALLETE chair, president and CEO Bethany Owen, “ALLETE’s Sustainability in Action strategy will continue to capitalize on demand for clean energy, providing value to our customers, our communities and our investors, as well as opportunities for our employees.”
ALLETE’s Regulated Operations segment, which includes Minnesota Power, Superior Water, Light and Power and the Company’s investment in the American Transmission Co., recorded net income of $129.1 million, compared to $136.3 million in 2020. Earnings reflect lower net income at Minnesota Power primarily due to lower margins from the expiration of a power sales contract in 2020; higher operating and maintenance, property tax and depreciation expenses; and the reserve for refunds in Minnesota Power’s fuel adjustment clause filing. These negative impacts were partially offset by increased earnings related to the Great Northern Transmission Line; and higher kilowatt-hour sales to retail and municipal customers.