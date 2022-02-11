The ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Board of Directors has increased the quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock to 65 cents per share, a 3% percent increase.
"ALLETE’s board is confident with this dividend increase given our growth outlook for ALLETE," said ALLETE Chair, President and CEO Bethany Owen. "We are pleased to deliver another dividend increase to our shareholders, and this adds to our track record of over 72 consecutive years of dividends paid."
On an annual basis the increased dividend is equivalent to $2.60 per share. The regular quarterly dividend is payable Mar. 1 to common shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 15, 2022.