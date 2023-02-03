ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) announced that its Board of Directors has increased the quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock to $0.6775 per share, a 4.2% percent increase.
“This dividend increase reflects the ALLETE Board of Directors’ confidence in our growth outlook for ALLETE,” said ALLETE Chair, President and CEO Bethany Owen. “We are pleased to deliver another dividend increase to our shareholders – adding to our track record of more than 73 consecutive years of dividends paid.”
On an annual basis the increased dividend is equivalent to $2.71 per share. The regular quarterly dividend is payable Mar. 1 to common shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 15.
The corporation will release its 2022 financial results on Feb. 16.