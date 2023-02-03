Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 15F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.