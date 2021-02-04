ALLETE, Inc. has increased the quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock to 63 cents per share, a
two percent increase.
“ALLETE’s board is confident in this dividend increase given our growth outlook,” said ALLETE President and CEO Bethany Owen. “We are pleased to deliver
another dividend increase to our shareholders, and this adds to our track record of more than
71 consecutive years of dividends paid.”
On an annual basis the increased dividend is equivalent to $2.52 per share. The regular
quarterly dividend is payable Mar. 1 to common shareholders of record at the close of
business Feb. 16.