ALLETE Clean Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of ALLETE, Inc., announced today renewable energy sale agreements with the Oshkosh Corporation and Hormel Foods for a combined 100 megawatts from its Caddo wind site under construction in Oklahoma.
The 303-megawatt Caddo site, with renewable energy sale agreements with three investment-grade Fortune 500 customers, will double ALLETE Clean Energy’s capacity to serve the accelerating corporate demand for clean energy. The project is in Caddo County in southern Oklahoma.
“We’re proud to work with two leading Upper Midwest corporations to help them achieve their sustainability goals with Caddo’s renewable energy,” said ALLETE Clean Energy President Allan S. Rudeck Jr. “Projects like Caddo help diversify and decarbonize the nation’s energy supply while strengthening local economies. We are grateful for our partnerships with landowners, communities and lawmakers, who have together created a business environment in Oklahoma that encourages and enables 21st century energy infrastructure investment.”
The project has the support of local communities, where benefits include more than $50 million in tax revenue, $54 million in payments to landowners, and the creation of about 200 jobs during construction and 12 to 15 long-term operations jobs.