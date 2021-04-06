The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) is applauding President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal.
However, the AISI says the plan should be funded through dedicated user fees rather than corporate income tax increases.
“AISI greatly appreciates President Biden's commitment to building back better America's roads, bridges, waterways, rail, electrical grid, and other critical infrastructure – and doing it with American made steel,” said Kevin Dempsey, AISI president and chief executive officer in a news release. “American steel production is the cleanest in the world, and the industry is essential to providing sustainable infrastructure solutions and good-paying jobs.”
America's steel comes from iron produced in northeastern Minnesota. Northeastern Minnesota's six iron ore plants produce iron ore pellets, the primary ingredient used to make steel. The six plants are capable of producing about 40 million tons of iron ore pellets annually.
About 80 percent of America's “first pour” iron comes from iron ore pellets produced in northeastern Minnesota. That makes steel and iron ore production a key component of northeastern Minnesota's economy.
United Steelworkers (USW) officials say Biden's plan is an opportunity to maintain and create jobs, bolster manufacturing, and make communities safer.
“A large-scale investment is certainly long overdue,” said Tom Conway, USW international president in a news release. “But more importantly, President Biden has made it clear that he, like our union, takes an expansive view of infrastructure. This is one that, in addition to repairing our crumbling roads, bridges and waterways and other transportation networks, also ensures that we have state-of-the-art schools, reliable communication systems, robust public health, and much more.”
For each billion dollars invested in infrastructure spending, about 50,000 net tons of steel is needed, according to AISI.
For each trillion dollars spent on infrastructure, potentially 11 million jobs could be created over the next decade, according to AISI.
“We are pleased that today's proposal continues strong domestic procurement preferences for federally funded infrastructure projects which are essential to ensuring taxpayer dollars are used to purchase American steel and other made-in-America products,” Dempsey said.
But AISI says the best way to fund American infrastructure investment is through a dedicated user fee rather than corporate income tax revenues, which go into the general treasury.
“AISI has long advocated the bolstering the user fees that are dedicated to funding the Highway Trust Fund and other infrastructure funding mechanisms,” Dempsey said. “This is important to provide the needed certainty in terms of funding for states to implement long-term steel intensive infrastructure projects. While this is not currently part of the president's proposal, we look forward to continuing to work with the administration and Congress to develop a bipartisan legislative package that supports long-term, sustainable funding and ensures that steel that is melted and poured in the U.S., is used to rebuild America's roads, bridges, water systems, and energy infrastructure.”
AISI represents a number of America's steelmakers and support businesses.