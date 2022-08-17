Ad Advance, a digital ad agency in downtown Duluth, ranks among the top 10% on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List that spotlights the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. Ranking at #500 of 5,000 businesses, Ad Advance is the only Duluth business to make the list in 2022, the company said.
According to Inc. Magazine, companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have generated a minimum revenue of $100,000 in 2018 and a minimum revenue of $2 million in 2021. Over this time, Ad Advance saw a growth of 1,261 percent.
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Together, these companies added 1,179,282 jobs over the past three years.
Top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on Aug. 23.
Ad Advance holds expertise in a very specific space – Amazon. The 100+ clients of Ad Advance are ecommerce brands that sell on and off Amazon and are looking to step up their advertising. Ad Advance was awarded Amazon Advanced Partner status earlier this year and is a leading agency in the space, driving over $475 million in ad sales for their clients and advertising in 17 global markets.
Ad Advance was co-founded by CEO Joe Shelerud and COO Matt Wiklund in 2017. Both locals to the area, they are committed to growing their team in the Twin Ports.