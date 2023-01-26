Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp was $925 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, which was $748 million lower than the $1.673 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $887 million lower than the $1.812 billion for the third quarter of 2022.
Full year net income of $5.825 billion and diluted earnings per common share of $3.69 were reported. That compares with $8.0 billion and diluted earnings per common share of $5.10 during 2021.
Results during 2022 were affected by merger and integration-related charges related to the acquisition of MUFG Union Bank.
Diluted earnings per common share were $0.57 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $1.07 in the fourth The fourth quarter of 2022 included $(952) million, or $(0.63) per diluted common share, of notable items associated with the acquisition of MUFG including the impact of certain transactions to support balance sheet optimization, merger and integration-related charges and the initial provision for credit losses, compared with $(0.02) per diluted common share of merger and integration-related charges in the third quarter of 2022.
The decrease in net income year-over-year was attributed to several items. Pretax income excluding the notable items increased 11.5 percent compared with a year ago including $55 million of contribution from MUFG. Net interest income increased 37.3 percent on a year-over-year taxable-equivalent basis due to the impact of rising interest rates on earning assets and strong growth in loan balances including the impacts of the MUFG acquisition, partially offset by deposit mix and pricing as well as funding mix. The net interest margin increased to 3.01 percent in the current quarter from 2.40 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to the impact of higher rates on earning assets, partially offset by deposit pricing and short-term borrowing costs.