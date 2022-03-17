The Soo Locks are set to open for commercial navigation on March 25, and Lake Superior's ice coverage has been deemed above normal, according to an update from officials from the U.S. Coast Guard and Canadian Coast Guard.
Lake Superior is presently 80% ice-covered, according to the update. This is described as “above-normal ice concentration” by Coast Guard officials, who note that some of this ice plate is up to 5 feet in thickness. In and near the Port of Duluth-Superior, ice thickness is reported to be between 24 and 30 inches.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will allow early passage through the Soo Locks to several Coast Guard vessels on Monday, March 21, to begin spring breakout preparations.
The Coast Guard is planning to dispatch CCGS Samuel Risley (a medium-duty vessel) and USCGC Mackinaw (the Great Lakes’ only heavy icebreaker) through the Soo Locks, followed by USCGC Hollyhock (a 225-foot buoy tender) and one of its 140-foot Bay-class vessels (either Neah Bay or Morro Bay) to begin icebreaking operations in Lake Superior.
Led by Mackinaw, these vessels will establish a shipping track through Whitefish Bay and eastern Lake Superior. Hollyhock and the 140 will proceed west to the Port of Duluth-Superior to begin icebreaking operations in and around the port. Hollyhock will remain in Duluth-Superior to maintain track and facilitate initial shipping movements. The 140 will sail up the North Shore to break ice in Two Harbors and Silver Bay, possibly proceeding to Thunder Bay, Ontario, and then east to support track maintenance in Whitefish Bay. The Risley will tackle initial icebreaking duties in Thunder Bay, then return to the eastern end of Lake Superior.
Coast Guard officials expect the warmer weather to aid in ice deterioration, but they predict initially challenging ice and navigation conditions particularly in eastern Lake Superior, where deteriorating ice tends to stack upon itself.