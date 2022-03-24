On Friday, March 25, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will open the Poe Lock in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., and officially open the 2022 Great Lakes shipping season. The area has undergone ice breaking by U.S. and Canadian Coast Guard cutters this week and looks a lot more open than this image from a week ago, taken by the helicopter crew at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City. The MacArthur Lock, the only other active one at the Soo Locks, will remain closed until April 30; it was shut down early as well last year, closing to marine traffic on Dec. 15. “The 800-foot-long MacArthur Lock, built in 1943, is 78 years old; the maintenance period is critical to keeping the lock in operation during the shipping season,” Maintenance Branch Chief LeighAnn Ryckeghem said at the time. Construction continues on the unnamed New Lock, which will match the 1,200-foot Poe Lock's size. The Poe, opened in 1969, has been the only lock capable of handling larger Great Lakes freighters and handles about 80% of the more than 4,500 vessel traverses through the locks annually. Iron ore, coal, wheat and limestone are the most frequently carried commodities making up the up to 80 million tons of cargo crossing the Lake annually.
2022 Great Lakes shipping season opens Friday
- By Konnie LeMay I Lake Superior Magazine
-
-
Latest News
- American Family Insurance opens new Washburn location
- City of Duluth invites public participation in Lake Superior shoreline resilience survey
- Community Memorial Hospital names Liz Zappitello as Chief Nursing Officer
- Walz, lawmakers debate extent of paid leave benefit
- Duluth Playhouse to consolidate with new partnerships
- 2022 Great Lakes shipping season opens Friday
- Two LHB projects recognized in national engineering competition
- Cleveland-Cliffs' big bet looks like it paid off
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
How do you feel about Downtown Duluth
The downtown area has reopened after three years of street construction.
You voted:
Should Visit Duluth be replaced by a private marketing agency?
City Hall has put local tourism promotion up for bid.
You voted:
Real-time Stocks
-
40°
Sunny
-
Duluth, MN (55816)
Today
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of rain and snow late. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of rain and snow late. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Updated: March 24, 2022 @ 4:21 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign up for one of our email newsletters and stay informed!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.