America's steel mills produced 86 million tons of steel in 2021, an 18.3% increase compared to 2020, according to the World Steel Association. In 2020, America produced 72.7 million tons of steel. The 18.3% increase was the largest annual increase among the world's leading steel producers.
The 2021 increase in U.S. production comes as steel demand is expected to rise 5.7% in 2022 within the United States, according to the Brussels, Belgium-based association.
Two new mini mills that combined are projected to produce about an additional six million tons of steel, have recently been announced within the United States.
United States Steel Corp. announced plans to build a new $3 billion mini mill adjacent to its existing Big River Steel mini mill along the Mississippi River in Osceloa, Ark. Groundbreaking is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022. Nucor plans to construct a $2.7 billion, three million ton-per-year mini mill along the Ohio River in West Virginia.
Of world steel producers, America ranked fourth in 2021 for total steel production. China led the world with 1.032 billion tons of steel. India was second at 118.1 million tons, Japan third with 96.3 million tons, and Russia fifth at 76 million tons. Mini mills, which use electric arc furnaces to produce steel from recycled steel and high-value iron feed, are currently producing about 70 percent of the steel in the United States.
Northeastern Minnesota's six taconite plants primarily produce blast furnace grade iron ore pellets, used to make steel in traditional blast furnaces.
As the mini mill market continues to grow, it's expected that northeastern Minnesota mines will in part move toward producing higher-grade iron products that can be fed into mini mill electric arc furnaces.