Steel imported into the United States during 2021 was estimated to finish at annualized rate of 32.4 million net tons, according to the American Iron & Steel Institute.
Of the 32.4 million net tons, 23.6 million net tons of finished steel is projected. Steel imports are up significantly compared to 2020.Through November, total steel imports were up 47.1 percent compared to 2020. Finished steel imports through November were up 46.2 percent compared to 2020. Total and finished steel imports during November were up 13.9 percent and 9.6 percent respectively, compared to October.
Key finished steel products that registered large increases in November were heavy structural shapes, sheets and strip, cold rolled sheets, hot rolled bars, oil goods, sheets and strip galvanized hot dipped, and tin plate.
South Korea, Turkey, Vietnam, and Japan, are among the top sources of imported steel in 2021. Yet, domestic steel mills continue to operate at high rates. America's steel plants operated at an 81.6 percent capability utilization rate for the week ending Dec. 25. The rate is down slightly from 81.8 percent the previous week. The six taconite plants in northeastern Minnesota produce iron ore pellets. Iron ore pellets are the main ingredient used to make steel.