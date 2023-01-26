“Minnesota is a leader in responsible natural resource development and is positioned to play a key role in the transition to green energy,” said Rachel Johnson, APEX President and CEO. “The decision to pull mineral leases on a significant portion of our region will have dire consequences for our economy. We’re risking private investment in our state, billions of dollars in revenue, funding for K12 education through the School Land Trust, and more. Decades of research, scientific testing and economic development work have been undone in a moment, and the people of Minnesota will feel the repercussions of lost job opportunities for generations to come.”
APEX works tirelessly to invite private investment in Minnesota. The APEX team and APEX investors have long supported responsible both ferrous and nonferrous mining opportunities in Minnesota, trusting the extremely thorough, decades-long environmental review and permitting processes. These projects create high-quality jobs and push our nation toward a cleaner and more sustainable future that will meet our nation’s clean energy and sustainability goals.
The APEX team urges Minnesotans to reach out to our federal legislators to show our support for responsible industrial development in Minnesota. Without these opportunities and organizations like Twin Metals, lives and livelihoods in northern Minnesota are at risk.