Target is recovering from a weekend of computer glitches at its stores that forced employees to scramble and shoppers to abandon carts. But analysts say it's not likely to cause long-term problems for the Minneapolis-based retailer.
Do you remember when almost exactly five years ago, Target had computer problems at its registers resulting in major delays?
Didn't think so.
"I think the only ones who will remember are the people at Target and maybe the media who covered it the first time," said Bob Amster, principal at Retail Technology Group, the consulting firm that works with companies like Target on their IT systems. Target is not one of his clients, but he said Target doesn't have much to worry about.