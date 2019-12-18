With the filing of its Scoping Environmental Assessment Worksheet data submittal, the Twin Metals Minnesota copper-nickel mine project has entered Minnesota’s environmental review process. This is a long-awaited milestone for the project and represents more than a decade of work to determine the most responsible path forward to mine critical minerals. The filing kicks off a rigorous, multi-year environmental review process at the state and federal level, a process established in law.
We, the undersigned, welcome the start of the regulatory process and believe in the capacity of Twin Metals and other mining companies to navigate it successfully. This project has the potential to help revitalize the economy of northeastern Minnesota by creating more than 700 high-wage mining jobs plus more than 1,400 spinoff jobs in the region. We also believe Minnesota is on the cusp of a new era of advanced mining technology, backed by a commitment to responsible environmental practices in one of the most mineral-rich areas in the world.
To earn the right to mine in Minnesota, Twin Metals will need to prove it can meet or exceed exacting state and federal standards for environmental protection. As Minnesotans we expect no less.
The Twin Metals Minnesota Project will generate economic benefits statewide, create hundreds of jobs that pay a family sustaining wage and provide strategic minerals critical to the transition to a green economy and our national security. We are confident in the capacity of our state’s environmental review process—grounded in science, informed by public engagement and carried out by dedicated public officials—to determine whether the project should be permitted.
We will be part of this process every step of the way. And we are excited to get started.
JOBS FOR MINNESOTANS