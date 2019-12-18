Friends,
Today is a day to celebrate. From all of us at Twin Metals Minnesota, we want to extend our sincere appreciation for your interest in our work over the years. Your engagement in our exploration and planning has been integral to our ability to announce that today, we have submitted our mine plan to federal and state agencies to begin the scoping and environmental review process.
These documents are Twin Metals’ formal proposal to develop, construct and operate a world-class, 21st century underground copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group metals mining project in northeast Minnesota.
This proposal offers an extraordinary opportunity for long-term, environmentally sound economic growth and job creation for the region.
Our plan is the result of more than a decade of engineering, environmental and engagement work. The construction of the project will employ several million labor hours under a project labor agreement already negotiated with the Iron Range Building and Construction Trades Council. When the mine is operational, it will bring more than 700 full-time jobs and 1,400 spinoff jobs to northeast Minnesota – that is an incredible opportunity for our state for years to come.
The Twin Metals project will support hundreds of families in northeast Minnesota and will continue a legacy of responsible mining in our region. Take a look at our video here to learn more.
I’m proud to lead the team that has brought this project to fruition. Our work demonstrates a commitment to investing in the community and supporting the growing demand for responsibly sourced copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group metals in a worldwide green economy.
As you know, the work doesn’t end here. We are at the beginning of a years-long public scoping and environmental review process that will demonstrate that this mine will meet or exceed state and federal rigorous environmental standards.
We will continue to reach out to you throughout the process. We ask you to continue to engage with us and share the story of the importance of the Twin Metals project for our region. We’re ready to embark on that journey with you, and we look forward to the day when we can celebrate together and we start building this mine.
Sincerely,
Kelly Osborne
CEO, Twin Metals Minnesota