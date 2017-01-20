A Hennepin County District Court judge has ruled the city of Minneapolis may not enforce its ordinance mandating paid sick and safe time leave on employers “resident outside the geographic boundaries of the city of Minneapolis.” Judge Mel I. Dickstein also ruled that, for now, the city could…
The MnUSA Winter Rendezvous is back in Grand Rapids this year, and organizers have high hopes for the 2017 gala.
The copier and printer division of Duluth Typewriter & Business Furniture Co. and Coordinated Business Systems merged Jan. 3 They will continue operations under Coordinated Business Systems’ management team and corporate name.
The UMD Center for Economic Development (CED) seeking nominations for the 25th annual Joel Labovitz Entrepreneurial Success Awards, which will be presented during an April 26 luncheon at the DECC. Nominations will be accepted through Feb. 15 by filling out a form.
Fairview Range and Hibbing Community College will partner to host the third annual Fun and Fit Health Expo, scheduled for from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4 at Hibbing Community College.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency will be hosting three open houses on the wild rice sulfate standard rulemaking in January 2017.
Whether you like him or not, Donald Trump brings something to politics that has become increasingly rare: the perspective of a private business owner.
The city of Duluth offers its share of amenities, with a unique mixture of city life and wooded areas, wildlife, lake scenery and trails. But many of the city’s residents also feel the day-to-day despair brought on by living life in poverty.
Stainless steel tanks stand like shining beacons at Canal Park in Duluth, signaling continuing growth in the craft beer industry.
U.S. Bancorp (USB) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.478 billion for the fourth quarter of 2016, 82 cents per diluted common share, compared with $1.476 billion, or $80 cents per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of 2015.
The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation announced 144 finalists, including three in Duluth, in its third annual Knight Cities Challenge, a national call for ideas to make the 26 communities where Knight invests more vibrant places to live and work.
Hoping to make his institution a force for economic equality, Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari on Wednesday unveiled a new effort he said would focus on the well-being of all Americans.
Consumers, insurance companies and health care providers are experiencing déjà vu. Politicians are once again attempting to make big changes to the nation's health care system.
Blacklist Artisan Ales held its grand opening celebration from 3 p.m. until midnight Wednesday at its manufacturing facility and pub, 120 E. Superior St.
Lake Superior College has hired Daniel Fanning as director of institutional
The Hermantown Area Chamber of Commerce announced that Barbara Carr has been hired as executive director. Carr will succeed Karen Pionk who announced in November she would be leaving the position.
Falsani, Balmer, Peterson & Quinn has promoted Stephanie Balmer to full partner. A graduate of the William Mitchell College of Law and native Duluthian, she joined the law firm in 2005.
WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar’s “Minnesota Morning” featured breakfast pastries from Johnson’s Lakeside Bakery in Duluth. Klobuchar has visited dozens of Minnesota communities in recent months and, after tasting favorite local foods, she decided to showcase these Minnesota spec…
Just Take Action is excited to announce the birth of “Brewers Row”, a sub-section of the Historic Arts and Theatre District. This portion of Superior Street starts at 109 West Superior, and continues to 805 East Superior, and celebrates Duluth, as Minnesota’s craft beer capital, as well as o…