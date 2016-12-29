The Daily Briefing

U.S. Steel will reopen Keetac mine

  • Updated

U.S. Steel’s Keetac mine in Keewatin will re-open in 2017 after a closure exceeding 19 months, the integrated mining and steelmaking corporation announced Thursday.

Pipeline deal experiences delay

A deal allowing Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP) to purchase an interest in the Bakken Pipeline System has been delayed because some conditions have not yet been met, a company spokeswoman indicated Thursday.

Noteworthy Events

Self-management skills are topic of program

Fairview will host a free, six-week program to learn self-management skills and how to live a healthy life. The program was developed by Stanford University to find practical ways to deal with chronic conditions such as diabetes, arthritis, high blood pressure, heart disease, chronic pain, a…

'Railroads on Time' exhibit opens at Depot

The “Railroads on Time” exhibit has opened at the Lake Superior Railroad Museum in Duluth following a Tuesday dedication. Historic timepieces used for railroad time keeping are on display along with information about time zones and employee watches. 

BusinessNorth Exclusives

Enhanced bank scrutiny has unintended consequences

The landscape for banks has been changing for decades, with consolidation always being the trend. In 1987, there were 17,325 banks nationwide. By 2013, that number had decreased to 6,813, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC).

Around the Region

Kern, Airshow receive Pinnacle Award

Ryan Kern, President of Kern & Kompany and founder of the Duluth Airshow was recognized at the annual International Council of Air Shows Convention in Las Vegas by receiving a Pinnacle Award for innovation in the air show industry. 

Reports predict slower Minnesota growth

Most regional economies across Minnesota are predicted to experience slower economic growth over the next several months, according to new economic reviews and forecasts released Thursday by Secretary of State Steve Simon and the St. Cloud State University School of Public Affairs Research I…

Minnesota Public Radio

More Minnesota firms offering new parents paid leave

Only about one American private-sector employee in 10 works for an organization that provides paid leave for new parents. But a growing number of major employers in Minnesota are offering the benefit, figuring it's not just a nice thing to do but also a smart business move.

KUWS / Wisconsin Public Radio

Regulators sign off on Ashland Superfund cleanup method

Industry once dominated Ashland's waterfront on Lake Superior's shores. State and federal regulators recently signed off on a method to clean up wood waste and other toxins left behind by companies a century ago.The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Wisconsin Department of Natural Res…

Newsmakers

Press Releases

Enbridge accepting applications for environmental grants

Applications are now being accepted for $1 million in environmental grants for organizations within Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin that work to protect and restore the natural environment. Enbridge is pleased to announce the continuation of the Ecofootprint Grant Program which support…

Online Features

Tech Talk & Innovation
advertorial

  • Brandpoint (BPT)
  • Updated
Tech Talk & Innovation
advertorial

  • Brandpoint (BPT)
  • Updated
Tech Talk & Innovation
advertorial

  • Brandpoint (BPT)
  • Updated