United States Steel Corp. reduced its losses during 2016 but still closed the year with $440 million in the red. That was improvement compared with 2015, however, when the owner of the Minntac and Keetac mines lost $1.6 billion.
The four candidates for Superior mayor put a high value on economic development Monday during a live forum hosted by Wisconsin Public Radio.
Integrity Health Network (IHN) has resolved a contract dispute with Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) of Minnesota.
The ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Board of Directors has increased the quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock to 53.5 cents per share, an increase of 3 percent.
The University of Wisconsin-Superior will be hosting nearly 100 employers on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Yellowjacket Union Great Room as part of the Spring 2017 Head of the Lakes Job and Internship Fair.
Fairview Range and Hibbing Community College will partner to host the third annual Fun and Fit Health Expo, scheduled for from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4 at Hibbing Community College.
As the city moves closer to updating its long term community and business plan, dubbed “Imagine Duluth 2035,” representatives of the commercial transportation sector are monitoring the process to ensure industrial land isn’t repurposed for endeavors making less economic impact.
Whether you like him or not, Donald Trump brings something to politics that has become increasingly rare: the perspective of a private business owner.
The city of Duluth offers its share of amenities, with a unique mixture of city life and wooded areas, wildlife, lake scenery and trails. But many of the city’s residents also feel the day-to-day despair brought on by living life in poverty.
Twin Ports Insurance, a division of McCaffrey Agency Group, Inc., has acquired Rice Lake
St. Luke’s has received national accreditation from DNV Healthcare, the newest Medicare-certified hospital accreditation organization.
Advocates and supporters joined at the United Way Friday morning in an effort to spread awareness about the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) available to low-income working individuals.
The potential trade war that could follow President Donald Trump's proposed 20 percent tax on Mexican imports bodes poorly for Minnesota businesses — especially farmers.
An audit of the state Department of Transportation released Thursday found 16 ongoing major highway projects have increased in cost by about $3 billion since they were approved by the state Legislature.
Lake Superior College has hired Becky Wodziak as chief human resources officer. Her responsibilities include leadership and strategic direction for the human resource activities of the college. She is a key member of the college's Administrative Council and is the lead person for all HR issues.
At its first meeting of 2017, the newly seated St. Louis County (SLC) Board appointed two new commissioners to the Duluth Seaway Port Authority—Patrick Boyle and Pete Stauber. They will complete remaining terms of former commissioners Chris Dahlberg and Steve Raukar, respectively, both of wh…
HTK Marketing Communications (HTK) announced the addition of three new members to its team: Kenya Gibson as a senior strategist, Brittney Hanson as digital strategist and Zhara Davies as a strategist coordinator.
Dan Russell, the man who has led the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) for more than half of its 51-year existence, is retiring August 31.
Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Hospice is looking for volunteers – people dedicated to providing humane and compassionate care for patients so that they may live as fully and comfortably as possible.
A team of Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College students placed third and won $1,000 at the Interprofessional Healthcare Case Competition organized by Wisconsin AHEC (Area Health Education Centers) earlier this month in Wisconsin Dells.
MADISON – At a time when more veterans are expressing interest in becoming entrepreneurs, the 14th annual Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest is accepting entries online for the 2017 competition until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.