The Daily Briefing

ALLETE raises quarterly dividend

The ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Board of Directors has increased the quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock to 53.5 cents per share, an increase of 3 percent. 

Dayton delivers state-of-the-state, collapsing during speech

Dayton delivers state-of-the-state, collapsing during speech

  • Updated

At his annual state-of-the-state address Monday, Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton praised renovations in the capitol building, talked about the economic struggle of those in the middle class and the state budget surplus, currently estimated at $1.4 billion. But, the headline of the evening was his…

Noteworthy Events

UW-Superior to host job, internship fair

 The University of Wisconsin-Superior will be hosting nearly 100 employers on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Yellowjacket Union Great Room as part of the Spring 2017 Head of the Lakes Job and Internship Fair.

BusinessNorth Exclusives

Tourism vs. Industry: a question of balance

Tourism vs. Industry: a question of balance

As the city moves closer to updating its long term community and business plan, dubbed “Imagine Duluth 2035,” representatives of the commercial transportation sector are monitoring the process to ensure industrial land isn’t repurposed for endeavors making less economic impact.

Exploring Duluth’s elephant in the room: Poverty

Exploring Duluth’s elephant in the room: Poverty

The city of Duluth offers its share of amenities, with a unique mixture of city life and wooded areas, wildlife, lake scenery and trails. But many of the city’s residents also feel the day-to-day despair brought on by living life in poverty.

Around the Region

Minnesota Public Radio

KUWS / Wisconsin Public Radio

Newsmakers

New appointments to Duluth Seaway Port Authority Board

New appointments to Duluth Seaway Port Authority Board

  • Updated

At its first meeting of 2017, the newly seated St. Louis County (SLC) Board appointed two new commissioners to the Duluth Seaway Port Authority—Patrick Boyle and Pete Stauber. They will complete remaining terms of former commissioners Chris Dahlberg and Steve Raukar, respectively, both of wh…

HTK expands digital and strategic account team

HTK Marketing Communications (HTK) announced the addition of three new members to its team: Kenya Gibson as a senior strategist, Brittney Hanson as digital strategist and Zhara Davies as a strategist coordinator.

Russell to retire from DECC

Russell to retire from DECC

  • Updated

Dan Russell, the man who has led the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) for more than half of its 51-year existence, is retiring August 31.

Press Releases

Klobuchar Features Johnson’s Lakeside Bakery at Minnesota Morning

Klobuchar Features Johnson’s Lakeside Bakery at Minnesota Morning

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar’s “Minnesota Morning” featured breakfast pastries from Johnson’s Lakeside Bakery in Duluth. Klobuchar has visited dozens of Minnesota communities in recent months and, after tasting favorite local foods, she decided to showcase these Minnesota spec…

Online Features

Food, Recipes & Entertaining
advertorial

Find Better Balance for Family Meals this Year

  • Updated
Food, Recipes & Entertaining
advertorial

Ramp Up Breakfast with Morning Protein

  • Updated
Food, Recipes & Entertaining
advertorial

5 Tips to Tackle a Tasty Game Day Menu

  • Updated