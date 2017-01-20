The Daily Briefing

Labovitz Award nominations now being accepted

The UMD Center for Economic Development (CED) seeking nominations for the 25th annual Joel Labovitz Entrepreneurial Success Awards, which will be presented during an April 26 luncheon at the DECC. Nominations will be accepted through Feb. 15 by filling out a form.

Fun and Fit Health Expo scheduled Feb. 4

Fairview Range and Hibbing Community College will partner to host the third annual Fun and Fit Health Expo, scheduled for from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4 at Hibbing Community College.

Exploring Duluth’s elephant in the room: Poverty

The city of Duluth offers its share of amenities, with a unique mixture of city life and wooded areas, wildlife, lake scenery and trails. But many of the city’s residents also feel the day-to-day despair brought on by living life in poverty.

Three Duluth proposals become Knight Foundation finalists

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation announced 144 finalists, including three in Duluth, in its third annual Knight Cities Challenge, a national call for ideas to make the 26 communities where Knight invests more vibrant places to live and work.

Balmer promoted to full partner

Falsani, Balmer, Peterson & Quinn has promoted Stephanie Balmer to full partner. A graduate of the William Mitchell College of Law and native Duluthian, she joined the law firm in 2005.

Klobuchar Features Johnson’s Lakeside Bakery at Minnesota Morning

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar’s “Minnesota Morning” featured breakfast pastries from Johnson’s Lakeside Bakery in Duluth. Klobuchar has visited dozens of Minnesota communities in recent months and, after tasting favorite local foods, she decided to showcase these Minnesota spec…

'Brewers' Row' created to spotlight craft beer district

Just Take Action is excited to announce the birth of “Brewers Row”, a sub-section of the Historic Arts and Theatre District. This portion of Superior Street starts at 109 West Superior, and continues to 805 East Superior, and celebrates Duluth, as Minnesota’s craft beer capital, as well as o…

