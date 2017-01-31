The Daily Briefing

Grand Itasca to add oncology unit

Grand Itasca to add oncology unit

  • Updated

Blandin Foundation announced it is providing a $650,000 grant to the Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital in Grand Rapids for a new cancer center.

U.S. Steel cuts losses during 2016

United  States Steel Corp. reduced its losses during 2016 but still closed the year with $440 million in the red. That was improvement compared with 2015, however, when the owner of the Minntac and Keetac mines lost $1.6 billion.

Noteworthy Events

UW-Superior to host job, internship fair

 The University of Wisconsin-Superior will be hosting nearly 100 employers on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Yellowjacket Union Great Room as part of the Spring 2017 Head of the Lakes Job and Internship Fair.

Fun and Fit Health Expo scheduled Feb. 4

Fairview Range and Hibbing Community College will partner to host the third annual Fun and Fit Health Expo, scheduled for from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4 at Hibbing Community College.

BusinessNorth Exclusives

NRRI leads the way in alternative fuel process

NRRI leads the way in alternative fuel process

Turning wood into a new product could boost a flagging lumber industry in northern Minnesota, and investigators at the Natural Resources Research Institute – University of Minnesota Duluth – are leading the way in perfecting the technology.

Tourism vs. Industry: a question of balance

Tourism vs. Industry: a question of balance

As the city moves closer to updating its long term community and business plan, dubbed “Imagine Duluth 2035,” representatives of the commercial transportation sector are monitoring the process to ensure industrial land isn’t repurposed for endeavors making less economic impact.

Around the Region

Visit Cook County receives three awards

Visit Cook County receives three awards

Visit Cook County (VCC), the tourism organization for Grand Marais and surrounding communities, was presented a record-breaking three awards at the Explore Minnesota annual conference. The awards were for Linda Jurek, VCC executive director, who was named a rising star, and for two VCC-creat…

Minnesota Public Radio

KUWS / Wisconsin Public Radio

Newsmakers

Wodziak hired as LSC’s chief HR officer

Wodziak hired as LSC’s chief HR officer

  • Updated

Lake Superior College has hired Becky Wodziak as chief human resources officer. Her responsibilities include leadership and strategic direction for the human resource activities of the college. She is a key member of the college's Administrative Council and is the lead person for all HR issues.

New appointments to Duluth Seaway Port Authority Board

New appointments to Duluth Seaway Port Authority Board

At its first meeting of 2017, the newly seated St. Louis County (SLC) Board appointed two new commissioners to the Duluth Seaway Port Authority—Patrick Boyle and Pete Stauber. They will complete remaining terms of former commissioners Chris Dahlberg and Steve Raukar, respectively, both of wh…

HTK expands digital and strategic account team

HTK Marketing Communications (HTK) announced the addition of three new members to its team: Kenya Gibson as a senior strategist, Brittney Hanson as digital strategist and Zhara Davies as a strategist coordinator.

Press Releases

MNCPA issues annual list of outrageous tax deductions

MINNEAPOLIS (Feb. 2, 2017) — The Minnesota Society of Certified Public Accountants (MNCPA) recently surveyed CPA members in public accounting about the most outrageous tax deductions clients tried to claim on their tax returns. The following list shows that, quite often, taxpayers don’t know…

Hospice volunteers needed

Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Hospice is looking for volunteers – people dedicated to providing humane and compassionate care for patients so that they may live as fully and comfortably as possible.

Online Features

Water Treatment System Maintenance for the Well Owner
Community Cares
advertorial

Water Treatment System Maintenance for the Well Owner

  • Updated
CME Group Competition Brings Trading to The Classroom
Education
advertorial

CME Group Competition Brings Trading to The Classroom

  • Updated
Leave Your Footprint on The Fight Against Childhood?Cancer
Family Living
advertorial

Leave Your Footprint on The Fight Against Childhood?Cancer

  • Updated