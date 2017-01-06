The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has issued its Final Record of Decision authorizing the land exchange to PolyMet Mining for its copper-nickel-precious metals project near Hoyt Lakes.
Less than a week into the Minnesota Legislature’s 2017 session, a political battle has erupted over how to best reduce health insurance costs for policies purchased on the expensive individual market.
St. Luke’s on Friday announced plans to build a new Chequamegon Clinic along the shores of Lake Superior.
The family owned W.P. & R.S. Mars Co. has changed its name to Mars Supply and refreshed its brand logo.
Over the past year, a debate has been sparked in Duluth about whether the city should require employers to offer paid sick leave as a benefit. Earned Sick and Safe Leave (ESST) has the potential to affect all employers and employees within city limits and possibly the surrounding communities.
Superior Entrepreneurs On Tap, a new speaker series featuring entrepreneurs announced its first talk will feature Elissa Hansen, who will address using crowd funding to start or expand a business. The presentation will be at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 at the Cedar Lounge.
Stainless steel tanks stand like shining beacons at Canal Park in Duluth, signaling continuing growth in the craft beer industry.
With the growth of Duluth’s tourism and hotel industries having a significant ripple effect on nearly every other sector of the community, there is good economic news as 2016 draws to a close.
The landscape for banks has been changing for decades, with consolidation always being the trend. In 1987, there were 17,325 banks nationwide. By 2013, that number had decreased to 6,813, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC).
Lake Country Power selected the Itasca County Volunteers for the Handicapped Association of Grand Rapids as winner of its annual Touchstone Energy Community Award. The co-op chose this non-profit organization for the 35 years it has touched the lives of those living with disabilities in comm…
After a 13-month campaign to amend a law allowing the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) to place claims on personal estates of more than 80,000 Minnesotans, a grass roots Northern Minnesota coalition has claimed victory.
Itasca County Attorney Jack Muhar has filed suit against the Itasca County Commissioners following the commissioner’s decision to grant all of the county’s elected officials a 2 percent raise.
A group of businesses and community groups in Duluth is urging the city to dispose of plastic bags and plastic foam food containers in favor of more environmentally friendly options.
Outbursts of extremely cold air over Lake Superior often cause a phenomenon that’s commonly known as sea smoke.
DJ Heinle, AIA, has been named vice president of TKDA’s Architecture Division.
Betsy Mistek has been promoted to associate director for the Lighthouse Center for Vision Loss. She has been with Lighthouse since July 2015 in her previous role as business manager.
Duluth-based law firm Fryberger, Buchanan, Smith & Frederick, P.A. has named attorney Mia Thibodeau as a shareholder.
Nurse Practitioner Lauren Carolan has joined the Neurosurgery Department at the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic.
Duluth, MN - Buzz Frenzy announces the roll out of its patented software, which is the most efficient, automated, Facebook marketing tool for small business.
Duluth, MN: Giant Voices, Inc. (Giant Voices) is excited to announce their Get GIANT Contest. This is a tremendous opportunity for a motivated local business owner to win $20,000 of marketing services provided by Giant Voices to be used in 2017.
One local gas station in Duluth will make winter more bearable as ICO begins its "we will pump it for you" service beginning Jan. 9 at the 2030 London Road location.