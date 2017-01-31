Latest News

U.S. Steel cuts losses during 2016

United  States Steel Corp. reduced its losses during 2016 but still closed the year with $440 million in the red. That was improvement compared with 2015, however, when the owner of the Minntac and Keetac mines lost $1.6 billion.

ALLETE raises quarterly dividend

The ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Board of Directors has increased the quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock to 53.5 cents per share, an increase of 3 percent. 

UW-Superior to host job, internship fair

 The University of Wisconsin-Superior will be hosting nearly 100 employers on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Yellowjacket Union Great Room as part of the Spring 2017 Head of the Lakes Job and Internship Fair.

Fun and Fit Health Expo scheduled Feb. 4

Fairview Range and Hibbing Community College will partner to host the third annual Fun and Fit Health Expo, scheduled for from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4 at Hibbing Community College.

Tourism vs. Industry: a question of balance

As the city moves closer to updating its long term community and business plan, dubbed “Imagine Duluth 2035,” representatives of the commercial transportation sector are monitoring the process to ensure industrial land isn’t repurposed for endeavors making less economic impact.

Exploring Duluth’s elephant in the room: Poverty

The city of Duluth offers its share of amenities, with a unique mixture of city life and wooded areas, wildlife, lake scenery and trails. But many of the city’s residents also feel the day-to-day despair brought on by living life in poverty.

Wodziak hired as LSC’s chief HR officer

Lake Superior College has hired Becky Wodziak as chief human resources officer. Her responsibilities include leadership and strategic direction for the human resource activities of the college. She is a key member of the college's Administrative Council and is the lead person for all HR issues.

New appointments to Duluth Seaway Port Authority Board

At its first meeting of 2017, the newly seated St. Louis County (SLC) Board appointed two new commissioners to the Duluth Seaway Port Authority—Patrick Boyle and Pete Stauber. They will complete remaining terms of former commissioners Chris Dahlberg and Steve Raukar, respectively, both of wh…

HTK expands digital and strategic account team

HTK Marketing Communications (HTK) announced the addition of three new members to its team: Kenya Gibson as a senior strategist, Brittney Hanson as digital strategist and Zhara Davies as a strategist coordinator.

Russell to retire from DECC

Dan Russell, the man who has led the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) for more than half of its 51-year existence, is retiring August 31.

Hospice volunteers needed

Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Hospice is looking for volunteers – people dedicated to providing humane and compassionate care for patients so that they may live as fully and comfortably as possible.

5 Top Tips for Heart Health Month
9 tips to boost productivity in the workplace
Win with water [Video]
