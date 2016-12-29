U.S. Steel’s Keetac mine in Keewatin will re-open in 2017 after a closure exceeding 19 months, the integrated mining and steelmaking corporation announced Thursday.
A deal allowing Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP) to purchase an interest in the Bakken Pipeline System has been delayed because some conditions have not yet been met, a company spokeswoman indicated Thursday.
The hearing to determine if Magnetation could sell its assets was delayed again today. Read more.
Former Superior Mayor David Ross has been selected to manage one of Wisconsin’s largest state departments.
Fairview will host a free, six-week program to learn self-management skills and how to live a healthy life. The program was developed by Stanford University to find practical ways to deal with chronic conditions such as diabetes, arthritis, high blood pressure, heart disease, chronic pain, a…
The “Railroads on Time” exhibit has opened at the Lake Superior Railroad Museum in Duluth following a Tuesday dedication. Historic timepieces used for railroad time keeping are on display along with information about time zones and employee watches.
Stainless steel tanks stand like shining beacons at Canal Park in Duluth, signaling continuing growth in the craft beer industry.
With the growth of Duluth’s tourism and hotel industries having a significant ripple effect on nearly every other sector of the community, there is good economic news as 2016 draws to a close.
The landscape for banks has been changing for decades, with consolidation always being the trend. In 1987, there were 17,325 banks nationwide. By 2013, that number had decreased to 6,813, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC).
Cook County now hosts four different bike events in four seasons
Ryan Kern, President of Kern & Kompany and founder of the Duluth Airshow was recognized at the annual International Council of Air Shows Convention in Las Vegas by receiving a Pinnacle Award for innovation in the air show industry.
Most regional economies across Minnesota are predicted to experience slower economic growth over the next several months, according to new economic reviews and forecasts released Thursday by Secretary of State Steve Simon and the St. Cloud State University School of Public Affairs Research I…
Only about one American private-sector employee in 10 works for an organization that provides paid leave for new parents. But a growing number of major employers in Minnesota are offering the benefit, figuring it's not just a nice thing to do but also a smart business move.
Industry once dominated Ashland's waterfront on Lake Superior's shores. State and federal regulators recently signed off on a method to clean up wood waste and other toxins left behind by companies a century ago.The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Wisconsin Department of Natural Res…
Nurse Practitioner Lauren Carolan has joined the Neurosurgery Department at the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic.
Physician Assistant Alyssa Powell has joined the Emergency Medicine Department at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. announced two executive leadership promotions, effective January 1.
The Iron Mining Association of Minnesota (IMA) announced the results of its annual board elections this month at its annual meeting and dinner.
The Lake Superior Ice Festival is a community-driven event celebrating the coolest aspects of our region.
Applications are now being accepted for $1 million in environmental grants for organizations within Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin that work to protect and restore the natural environment. Enbridge is pleased to announce the continuation of the Ecofootprint Grant Program which support…
WEDC trade venture targets companies seeking to start or expand their exports