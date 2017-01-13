The Daily Briefing

Ascena cuts 25 at Duluth Maurices office

  • Updated

About 25 positions were eliminated at the Duluth Maurices office Thursday as the company and Ascena Inc., its parent corporation, suffer lagging sales along with many clothing retailers nationwide.

Lake Assault outlines $6.2 million boat contract

  • Updated

Outbidding major marine contractors is no easy feat, but Lake Assault Boats was successful last year in landing a major contract to construct 43 new barges for travel along the popular San Antonio River Walk. It’s the largest order to date for the Superior company, which is already on the hu…

NHRA to host panel on earned sick and safe leave issue

Over the past year, a debate has been sparked in Duluth about whether the city should require employers to offer paid sick leave as a benefit. Earned Sick and Safe Leave (ESST) has the potential to affect all employers and employees within city limits and possibly the surrounding communities.

Exploring Duluth’s elephant in the room: Poverty

  • Updated

The city of Duluth offers its share of amenities, with a unique mixture of city life and wooded areas, wildlife, lake scenery and trails. But many of the city’s residents also feel the day-to-day despair brought on by living life in poverty.

Net income declines for quarter, year at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Inc. reported a decline in net income for 2016 compared with the prior year. Net income was $21.9 billion compared with $22.9 billion in 2015, the financial services firm said in its full-year report. Full year return on assets was 1.16 percent and return on equity was 11.49 percent.

Scientists at UW-Stout discover new bee disease

Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Stout have discovered new bacteria that could play a role in the death of honeybees during winter months.While studying the blood of honeybees, UW-Stout biology professor Jim Burritt and his students came across something unusual. It was a bacterium…

Premium Plant Services hires vice president of operations

Premium Plant Services announced it has hired James Schwindeman to serve as vice president of operations. He is responsible for providing strategic and tactical direction to improve the profitability, productivity, safety and efficiency of the company’s operations. Schwindeman is based at th…

Wipfli named to Bob Scott’s Insights Top 100 VARs for 2016

Milwaukee, Wisconsin (January 11, 2016) — Wipfli LLP (Wipfli), one of the top 20 accounting and consulting firms in the United States, has been selected as a member of Bob Scott’s VAR Stars for 2016, a group of 100 organizations honored for their accomplishments in the field of reselling and…

WITC named to Victory Media’s 2017 Military Friendly® Schools list

WITC announced today (Jan. 9) that it has earned the 2017 Military Friendly® School designation by Victory Media, the leader in successfully connecting the military and civilian worlds, and publisher of G.I. Jobs®, STEM Jobs℠ and Military Spouse. Each year, the list of Military Friendly® Sch…

