The ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Board of Directors has increased the quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock to 53.5 cents per share, an increase of 3 percent.
At his annual state-of-the-state address Monday, Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton praised renovations in the capitol building, talked about the economic struggle of those in the middle class and the state budget surplus, currently estimated at $1.4 billion. But, the headline of the evening was his…
Hard feelings resurfaced Monday as the result of a December Duluth City Council vote in support of those who want to stop a North Dakota petroleum pipeline.
A Hennepin County District Court judge has ruled the city of Minneapolis may not enforce its ordinance mandating paid sick and safe time leave on employers “resident outside the geographic boundaries of the city of Minneapolis.” Judge Mel I. Dickstein also ruled that, for now, the city could…
The University of Wisconsin-Superior will be hosting nearly 100 employers on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Yellowjacket Union Great Room as part of the Spring 2017 Head of the Lakes Job and Internship Fair.
Wisconsin Public Radio will host a debate among Superior mayoral candidates at 7 p.m. on Monday. The debate will be held in the third floor art gallery at the Holden Fine Arts Center on the UW-Superior campus. The public is welcome to attend.
Whether you like him or not, Donald Trump brings something to politics that has become increasingly rare: the perspective of a private business owner.
The city of Duluth offers its share of amenities, with a unique mixture of city life and wooded areas, wildlife, lake scenery and trails. But many of the city’s residents also feel the day-to-day despair brought on by living life in poverty.
Stainless steel tanks stand like shining beacons at Canal Park in Duluth, signaling continuing growth in the craft beer industry.
U.S. Bancorp (USB) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.478 billion for the fourth quarter of 2016, 82 cents per diluted common share, compared with $1.476 billion, or $80 cents per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of 2015.
The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation announced 144 finalists, including three in Duluth, in its third annual Knight Cities Challenge, a national call for ideas to make the 26 communities where Knight invests more vibrant places to live and work.
A Minnesota House committee Tuesday approved legislation that would charge demonstrators for the cost of policing disruptive protests, a controversial measure that drew angry words from citizens and some lawmakers.
Wisconsin home sales reached record levels in 2016, according to end-of-year data from the Wisconsin Realtors Association.Sales rose above 81,000 homes for the first time since 2005, the year WRA began tracking home sales in a comparable fashion. The 2016 total sales figure was 6.1 percent h…
Dan Russell, the man who has led the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) for more than half of its 51-year existence, is retiring August 31.
TLX Communications announced the recent addition of Casey Sjolund to their Telecom Engineering team.
Jerel Benton has been hired by the University of Wisconsin-Superior as director of equity, diversity and inclusion. He will also act as UW-Superior’s affirmative action officer.
Blacklist Artisan Ales held its grand opening celebration from 3 p.m. until midnight Wednesday at its manufacturing facility and pub, 120 E. Superior St.
MADISON – At a time when more veterans are expressing interest in becoming entrepreneurs, the 14th annual Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest is accepting entries online for the 2017 competition until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.
WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar’s “Minnesota Morning” featured breakfast pastries from Johnson’s Lakeside Bakery in Duluth. Klobuchar has visited dozens of Minnesota communities in recent months and, after tasting favorite local foods, she decided to showcase these Minnesota spec…
