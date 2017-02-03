Blandin Foundation announced it is providing a $650,000 grant to the Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital in Grand Rapids for a new cancer center.
United States Steel Corp. reduced its losses during 2016 but still closed the year with $440 million in the red. That was improvement compared with 2015, however, when the owner of the Minntac and Keetac mines lost $1.6 billion.
The four candidates for Superior mayor put a high value on economic development Monday during a live forum hosted by Wisconsin Public Radio.
Integrity Health Network (IHN) has resolved a contract dispute with Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) of Minnesota.
The University of Wisconsin-Superior will be hosting nearly 100 employers on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Yellowjacket Union Great Room as part of the Spring 2017 Head of the Lakes Job and Internship Fair.
Fairview Range and Hibbing Community College will partner to host the third annual Fun and Fit Health Expo, scheduled for from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4 at Hibbing Community College.
Turning wood into a new product could boost a flagging lumber industry in northern Minnesota, and investigators at the Natural Resources Research Institute – University of Minnesota Duluth – are leading the way in perfecting the technology.
As the city moves closer to updating its long term community and business plan, dubbed “Imagine Duluth 2035,” representatives of the commercial transportation sector are monitoring the process to ensure industrial land isn’t repurposed for endeavors making less economic impact.
Whether you like him or not, Donald Trump brings something to politics that has become increasingly rare: the perspective of a private business owner.
An Itasca County jury has awarded $28.6 million to a Marble woman who was paralyzed when an Ely Public School District bus crashed into the car in which she was a passenger.
Visit Cook County (VCC), the tourism organization for Grand Marais and surrounding communities, was presented a record-breaking three awards at the Explore Minnesota annual conference. The awards were for Linda Jurek, VCC executive director, who was named a rising star, and for two VCC-creat…
Twin Ports Insurance, a division of McCaffrey Agency Group, Inc., has acquired Rice Lake
House Republicans at the state Capitol gave preliminary approval Thursday to a bill that would strike down the sick leave mandates put in place by Minneapolis and St. Paul last year.
The Midwest may be in the throes of winter, but most of the Great Lakes are open water.
Physician Assistant Shannon Engelman has joined the Emergency Medicine Department at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Lake Superior College has hired Becky Wodziak as chief human resources officer. Her responsibilities include leadership and strategic direction for the human resource activities of the college. She is a key member of the college's Administrative Council and is the lead person for all HR issues.
At its first meeting of 2017, the newly seated St. Louis County (SLC) Board appointed two new commissioners to the Duluth Seaway Port Authority—Patrick Boyle and Pete Stauber. They will complete remaining terms of former commissioners Chris Dahlberg and Steve Raukar, respectively, both of wh…
HTK Marketing Communications (HTK) announced the addition of three new members to its team: Kenya Gibson as a senior strategist, Brittney Hanson as digital strategist and Zhara Davies as a strategist coordinator.
MINNEAPOLIS (Feb. 2, 2017) — The Minnesota Society of Certified Public Accountants (MNCPA) recently surveyed CPA members in public accounting about the most outrageous tax deductions clients tried to claim on their tax returns. The following list shows that, quite often, taxpayers don’t know…
Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Hospice is looking for volunteers – people dedicated to providing humane and compassionate care for patients so that they may live as fully and comfortably as possible.
A team of Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College students placed third and won $1,000 at the Interprofessional Healthcare Case Competition organized by Wisconsin AHEC (Area Health Education Centers) earlier this month in Wisconsin Dells.