The ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Board of Directors has increased the quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock to 53.5 cents per share, an increase of 3 percent.
Latest News
- Advocates and officials meet to discuss importance of Earned Income Tax Credit this tax season
- New appointments to Duluth Seaway Port Authority Board
- WITC students place third in statewide healthcare case competition
- Mexicans launch boycotts of U.S. companies in fury at Donald Trump
- Dig into the fine print of Dayton's budget and you'll find fee increases
At his annual state-of-the-state address Monday, Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton praised renovations in the capitol building, talked about the economic struggle of those in the middle class and the state budget surplus, currently estimated at $1.4 billion. But, the headline of the evening was his…
Hard feelings resurfaced Monday as the result of a December Duluth City Council vote in support of those who want to stop a North Dakota petroleum pipeline.
A Hennepin County District Court judge has ruled the city of Minneapolis may not enforce its ordinance mandating paid sick and safe time leave on employers “resident outside the geographic boundaries of the city of Minneapolis.” Judge Mel I. Dickstein also ruled that, for now, the city could…
The University of Wisconsin-Superior will be hosting nearly 100 employers on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Yellowjacket Union Great Room as part of the Spring 2017 Head of the Lakes Job and Internship Fair.
Wisconsin Public Radio will host a debate among Superior mayoral candidates at 7 p.m. on Monday. The debate will be held in the third floor art gallery at the Holden Fine Arts Center on the UW-Superior campus. The public is welcome to attend.
As the city moves closer to updating its long term community and business plan, dubbed “Imagine Duluth 2035,” representatives of the commercial transportation sector are monitoring the process to ensure industrial land isn’t repurposed for endeavors making less economic impact.
Whether you like him or not, Donald Trump brings something to politics that has become increasingly rare: the perspective of a private business owner.
The city of Duluth offers its share of amenities, with a unique mixture of city life and wooded areas, wildlife, lake scenery and trails. But many of the city’s residents also feel the day-to-day despair brought on by living life in poverty.
Advocates and supporters joined at the United Way Friday morning in an effort to spread awareness about the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) available to low-income working individuals.
She says changes too sweeping; relief delayed
U.S. Bancorp (USB) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.478 billion for the fourth quarter of 2016, 82 cents per diluted common share, compared with $1.476 billion, or $80 cents per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of 2015.
Expect to hear a lot in coming months about Gov. Mark Dayton's plan to increase school spending by 2 percent a year and to offset family costs for pre-kindergarten programs.
An audit of the state Department of Transportation released Thursday found 16 ongoing major highway projects have increased in cost by about $3 billion since they were approved by the state Legislature.
At its first meeting of 2017, the newly seated St. Louis County (SLC) Board appointed two new commissioners to the Duluth Seaway Port Authority—Patrick Boyle and Pete Stauber. They will complete remaining terms of former commissioners Chris Dahlberg and Steve Raukar, respectively, both of wh…
HTK Marketing Communications (HTK) announced the addition of three new members to its team: Kenya Gibson as a senior strategist, Brittney Hanson as digital strategist and Zhara Davies as a strategist coordinator.
Dan Russell, the man who has led the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) for more than half of its 51-year existence, is retiring August 31.
TLX Communications announced the recent addition of Casey Sjolund to their Telecom Engineering team.
A team of Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College students placed third and won $1,000 at the Interprofessional Healthcare Case Competition organized by Wisconsin AHEC (Area Health Education Centers) earlier this month in Wisconsin Dells.
MADISON – At a time when more veterans are expressing interest in becoming entrepreneurs, the 14th annual Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest is accepting entries online for the 2017 competition until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.
WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar’s “Minnesota Morning” featured breakfast pastries from Johnson’s Lakeside Bakery in Duluth. Klobuchar has visited dozens of Minnesota communities in recent months and, after tasting favorite local foods, she decided to showcase these Minnesota spec…