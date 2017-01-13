The 2016 Great Lakes commercial shipping season is wrapping up this weekend, according to the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, with the Soo Locks set to close at midnight Jan. 15.
A new twist in the Essar Steel Minnesota bankruptcy pits the Nashwauk firm against its parent, the giant Essar Steel Global, in a $1.1 billion lawsuit.
About 25 positions were eliminated at the Duluth Maurices office Thursday as the company and Ascena Inc., its parent corporation, suffer lagging sales along with many clothing retailers nationwide.
Outbidding major marine contractors is no easy feat, but Lake Assault Boats was successful last year in landing a major contract to construct 43 new barges for travel along the popular San Antonio River Walk. It’s the largest order to date for the Superior company, which is already on the hu…
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency will be hosting three open houses on the wild rice sulfate standard rulemaking in January 2017.
Over the past year, a debate has been sparked in Duluth about whether the city should require employers to offer paid sick leave as a benefit. Earned Sick and Safe Leave (ESST) has the potential to affect all employers and employees within city limits and possibly the surrounding communities.
The city of Duluth offers its share of amenities, with a unique mixture of city life and wooded areas, wildlife, lake scenery and trails. But many of the city’s residents also feel the day-to-day despair brought on by living life in poverty.
Stainless steel tanks stand like shining beacons at Canal Park in Duluth, signaling continuing growth in the craft beer industry.
With the growth of Duluth’s tourism and hotel industries having a significant ripple effect on nearly every other sector of the community, there is good economic news as 2016 draws to a close.
Wells Fargo Inc. reported a decline in net income for 2016 compared with the prior year. Net income was $21.9 billion compared with $22.9 billion in 2015, the financial services firm said in its full-year report. Full year return on assets was 1.16 percent and return on equity was 11.49 percent.
U.S.-flag Great Lakes freighters (lakers) moved 83.3 million tons of cargo in 2016, a decrease of 4.5 percent compared with 2015. The 2016 float was also 7.7 percent below the fleet’s five-year average, the Lake Carriers' Association said Friday.
Heading into the 2017 Minnesota legislative session, the region’s freshman legislators are setting their sights on some ambitious goals.
First came the itching — hives so maddening they made Suzanne Keithley-Myers want to claw her flesh. Then came waves of stomach pain so dizzying and disorienting they made her "kind of afraid for my life."
Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Stout have discovered new bacteria that could play a role in the death of honeybees during winter months.While studying the blood of honeybees, UW-Stout biology professor Jim Burritt and his students came across something unusual. It was a bacterium…
Premium Plant Services announced it has hired James Schwindeman to serve as vice president of operations. He is responsible for providing strategic and tactical direction to improve the profitability, productivity, safety and efficiency of the company’s operations. Schwindeman is based at th…
National Bank of Commerce (NBC) has expanded its Business Banking Department by promoting Jaron Larson from Credit Analyst to Commercial Lender.
Dr. Michael Stellmaker, a general surgeon with St. Luke’s Surgical Associates, is now seeing patients at Lake View Hospital and Clinic in Two Harbors once a month.
DJ Heinle, AIA, has been named vice president of TKDA’s Architecture Division.
Milwaukee, Wisconsin (January 11, 2016) — Wipfli LLP (Wipfli), one of the top 20 accounting and consulting firms in the United States, has been selected as a member of Bob Scott’s VAR Stars for 2016, a group of 100 organizations honored for their accomplishments in the field of reselling and…
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and John McCain (R-AZ) today introduced the Safe and Affordable Drugs from Canada Act, bipartisan legislation that would allow individuals to safely import prescription drugs from Canada, creating major savings for consumers and bringing…
WITC announced today (Jan. 9) that it has earned the 2017 Military Friendly® School designation by Victory Media, the leader in successfully connecting the military and civilian worlds, and publisher of G.I. Jobs®, STEM Jobs℠ and Military Spouse. Each year, the list of Military Friendly® Sch…