The Daily Briefing

ALLETE raises quarterly dividend

The ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Board of Directors has increased the quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock to 53.5 cents per share, an increase of 3 percent. 

Dayton delivers state-of-the-state, collapsing during speech

Dayton delivers state-of-the-state, collapsing during speech

  • Updated

At his annual state-of-the-state address Monday, Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton praised renovations in the capitol building, talked about the economic struggle of those in the middle class and the state budget surplus, currently estimated at $1.4 billion. But, the headline of the evening was his…

Noteworthy Events

UW-Superior to host job, internship fair

 The University of Wisconsin-Superior will be hosting nearly 100 employers on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Yellowjacket Union Great Room as part of the Spring 2017 Head of the Lakes Job and Internship Fair.

BusinessNorth Exclusives

Exploring Duluth’s elephant in the room: Poverty

Exploring Duluth’s elephant in the room: Poverty

The city of Duluth offers its share of amenities, with a unique mixture of city life and wooded areas, wildlife, lake scenery and trails. But many of the city’s residents also feel the day-to-day despair brought on by living life in poverty.

Around the Region

Three Duluth proposals become Knight Foundation finalists

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation announced 144 finalists, including three in Duluth, in its third annual Knight Cities Challenge, a national call for ideas to make the 26 communities where Knight invests more vibrant places to live and work.

Minnesota Public Radio

KUWS / Wisconsin Public Radio

Record home sales for Wisconsin in 2016

  • Updated

Wisconsin home sales reached record levels in 2016, according to end-of-year data from the Wisconsin Realtors Association.Sales rose above 81,000 homes for the first time since 2005, the year WRA began tracking home sales in a comparable fashion. The 2016 total sales figure was 6.1 percent h…

Newsmakers

Russell to retire from DECC

Russell to retire from DECC

  • Updated

Dan Russell, the man who has led the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) for more than half of its 51-year existence, is retiring August 31.

Press Releases

Klobuchar Features Johnson’s Lakeside Bakery at Minnesota Morning

Klobuchar Features Johnson’s Lakeside Bakery at Minnesota Morning

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar’s “Minnesota Morning” featured breakfast pastries from Johnson’s Lakeside Bakery in Duluth. Klobuchar has visited dozens of Minnesota communities in recent months and, after tasting favorite local foods, she decided to showcase these Minnesota spec…

Online Features

The best ways to support veterans in 2017
Health & Wellness
advertorial

The best ways to support veterans in 2017

  • Brandpoint (BPT)
  • Updated
Water Treatment System Maintenance for the Well Owner
Community Cares
advertorial

Water Treatment System Maintenance for the Well Owner

  • Updated
The home design trend you need to know about
Home Improvement
advertorial

The home design trend you need to know about

  • Brandpoint (BPT)
  • Updated