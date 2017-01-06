The Daily Briefing

Land exchange approved for PolyMet

The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has issued its Final Record of Decision authorizing the land exchange to PolyMet Mining for its copper-nickel-precious metals project near Hoyt Lakes.

NHRA to host panel on earned sick and safe leave issue

Over the past year, a debate has been sparked in Duluth about whether the city should require employers to offer paid sick leave as a benefit. Earned Sick and Safe Leave (ESST) has the potential to affect all employers and employees within city limits and possibly the surrounding communities.

Small business talk explores using crowd funding

Superior Entrepreneurs On Tap, a new speaker series featuring entrepreneurs announced its first talk will feature Elissa Hansen, who will address using crowd funding to start or expand a business. The presentation will be at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 at the Cedar Lounge.

Enhanced bank scrutiny has unintended consequences

The landscape for banks has been changing for decades, with consolidation always being the trend. In 1987, there were 17,325 banks nationwide. By 2013, that number had decreased to 6,813, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC).

Lake Country Power honors Touchstone Energy Community Award winner

Lake Country Power selected the Itasca County Volunteers for the Handicapped Association of Grand Rapids as winner of its annual Touchstone Energy Community Award. The co-op chose this non-profit organization for the 35 years it has touched the lives of those living with disabilities in comm…

Grass roots coalition squelches DHS estate liens

After a 13-month campaign to amend a law allowing the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) to place claims on personal estates of more than 80,000 Minnesotans, a grass roots Northern Minnesota coalition has claimed victory.

Lighthouse promotes Mistek

Betsy Mistek has been promoted to associate director for the Lighthouse Center for Vision Loss. She has been with Lighthouse since July 2015 in her previous role as business manager.

Giant Voices announces 'Get GIANT' contest

Duluth, MN: Giant Voices, Inc. (Giant Voices) is excited to announce their Get GIANT Contest. This is a tremendous opportunity for a motivated local business owner to win $20,000 of marketing services provided by Giant Voices to be used in 2017.

